What each recent trade means for the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals were the busiest team in the NFL today, trading Isaiah Simmons, Josh Jones, and a fifth round pick.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Joshua Dobbs
Monti Ossenfort wasn’t done following the Jones trade, as he sent a fifth rounder for quarterback Josh Dobbs and a seventh round pick in a deal with the Cleveland Browns. This implies a few things:
- The Cardinals have zero faith in David Blough and Jeff Driskel
- That there is no way Clayton Tune will be the starting quarterback in Week 1
- Kyler Murray is going to miss significant time this season
At the moment, look for Dobbs to likely supplant the rookie Tune, at least in the early going, and for the Cardinals to cut ties with Blough and Driskel when the team trims their roster to 53. You can also expect to see a lot of Colt McCoy and Dobbs under center this season, meaning that, by extension, look for even more hand-offs to running backs James Conner and Keaontay Ingram.
Overall, don’t expect much from Dobbs if he gets the call - he looked mediocre at best with the Tennessee Titans last season and he has two career starts since he entered the league in 2018. So if the Cards want to win a few this season, then they better hope Conner and Ingram stay healthy.