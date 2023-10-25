Release of K'Von Wallace was a surprise move by the Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort made a baffling move on Tuesday when he handed the veteran safety his walking papers.
By Jim Koch
We're seven weeks into the 2023 NFL campaign, and the Arizona Cardinals continue to confuse their fans. Many of us were baffled this past offseason when general manager Monti Ossenfort refused to acquire top-notch players for the talent-deprived squad. As a result, the Cards now possess one of the most dreadful rosters in professional football.
The surprises kept coming on Tuesday when Arizona handed safety K'Von Wallace his walking papers. It was a head-scratching move to bid farewell to a defender who is currently the team's second-leading tackler. Why would the Redbirds release such a productive contributor to the Redbirds defense?
One can only speculate why Wallace is no longer with the Cardinals. It was incredibly odd, however, when the 5 foot 11, 205 pounder didn't log one defensive snap last week against the Seattle Seahawks. Star safety Budda Baker did return from a hamstring injury during the week 7 loss, but the fact that Wallace saw no playing time at all on defense was more than a little peculiar.
Return of Arizona Cardinals starting safety tandem may have made K'Von Wallace expendable
It's quite possible that Wallace openly complained to the coaching staff about being left out of last Sunday's gameplan. The 26-year-old's gripes may have been completely warranted, thanks to his excellent play this fall. In his five starts, Wallace racked up 43 tackles, an interception and four passes defensed for the Cards.
Wallace's role would've diminished even more when Jalen Thompson, Arizona's other starting safety, returns from a hamstring strain of his own. Rumor has that the gifted 25-year-old could be back as soon as this coming weekend. Having Baker and Thompson back together again should provide a huge lift for Cardinals coordinator Nick Rallis' undermanned unit, but Wallace certainly wasn't going to benefit from the duo's reunion.
At the least, Wallace could've supplied the Cards with outstanding depth at the safety position. Ossenfort's willingness to cut ties with talented individuals is starting to become a bit concerning. Arizona's front office should be adding quality players to the foundation, not sending them away.
