Reliving Pete Carroll’s dominating legacy against the Arizona Cardinals
When the Arizona Cardinals face the Seattle Seahawks next season, they will see a new face on the sideline besides longtime head coach Pete Carroll.
By Sion Fawkes
While it seems as though Pete Carroll will continue to have a role within the Seattle Seahawks organization, he won’t be heading up the sideline. Therefore, when the Arizona Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks in 2024, a new coach will find themselves in charge.
Before Carroll arrived in Seattle for the 2010 season, the Cardinals enjoyed a 13-9 lead in the all-time series, with six of those games occurring before the two teams became division rivals in 2002. Throughout the 2000s, the Cardinals and Seahawks never got the best of one another and tied 8-8, but when Carroll arrived, things nudged in Seattle’s favor.
In 2010, the Cardinals suffered their third season sweep against Seattle, and it was a trend that occurred four more times throughout the accomplished coach’s tenure. Arizona never swept the Seahawks during Carroll’s run unless you count its 1-0-1 record against Seattle in 2016 as a sweep, and they only won two games by more than one possession.
Arizona Cardinals may breathe a sigh of relief as Pete Carroll steps down
Overall, Seattle won 18 games against Arizona while Carroll was in charge while the Redbirds upended the ‘Hawks just nine times. The Cardinals most convincing win during the Pete Carroll era came in 2019 in former head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s first season. After losing to Seattle earlier that year, Arizona turned around and won 27-13 on December 22nd.
As for Carroll’s Seahawks, they had plenty of memorable wins against the Cards, with the rivalry's new era kicking off in a 22-10 Seahawks victory on October 24th, 2010. But the most infamous win for the Seahawks as it pertains to Arizona Cardinals fans came on December 9th, 2012, when Seattle won by eight possessions in a 58-0 beatdown.
Seattle also beat Arizona by a score of 35-6 and 36-6 in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and also by a score of 27-10 the first time the two teams met in 2019. While the Seahawks hold a 6-2 advantage so far in the 2020s, the Cardinals have played them relatively well, and you can argue they were competitive in each of the eight games played this decade, especially that most recent contest.
Now that Carroll is gone and the culture has changed in Glendale, perhaps the Cards can start clawing their way back into and ultimately make this rivalry more competitive from a wins and losses standpoint.
(Information provided by Pro-Football-Reference)