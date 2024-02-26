Report: Top prospect for Arizona Cardinals will not participate in NFL combine
Is this a good move by the star wide receiver?
By Brandon Ray
Fans of the NFL will have something to look forward to this week with the NFL Combine taking place in Indianapolis. This is the first part of the interview process for NFL prospects to show what they can provide for all 32 teams. While there are prospects that won't get past the top ten, it is still a chance for them to improve their stock for the NFL Draft.
Reported by NFL reporter Albert Breer, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will skip testing at the combine, but will focus on getting ready for his rookie season. Ian Rapoport then quoted Breer's tweet and added that it is a possibility that Harrison Jr. may not have a Pro Day as well.
Being arguably the best non-quarterback in this draft, Harrison Jr. proved in college that he will be a dominant receiver on the outside for any team that drafts him. The Arizona Cardinals currently hold the fourth overall pick and have a great chance at selecting Harrison Jr. to pair with Kyler Murray in the desert.
However, if Harrison Jr. does decide not to have a Pro Day at Ohio State, that will be interesting as he will choose to not showcase his talent in front of NFL executives one last time before the draft. With what Harrison Jr. has done in his college career with the Buckeyes, there is no doubt about his abilities and what he can bring to a team.
In 3 seasons with Ohio State, Harrison Jr. had 2,613 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. His best season took place in 2022 with Houston Texans' quarterbaack, C.J. Stroud where the two connected 77 times for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns.
On the first night of the draft, if Harrison Jr. is available at the fourth pick, Monti Ossenfort needs to do the no-brainer move and select the best wide receiver in this draft class.