Reunion with Arizona Cardinals and Patrick Peterson makes too much sense
By Brandon Ray
There is a familiar face on the free agent market for the Arizona Cardinals. Cornerback Patrick Peterson was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers according to Adam Schefter and will be looking for a new home for 2024. In his last three seasons, Peterson was with the Steelers and Minnesota Vikings where he still performed at a high level for each secondary. Before joining the Vikings, Peterson was in Arizona from 2011-2020 where he was a true shutdown corner for the Cardinals. In his tenure with the Cardinals, Peterson was an eight time Pro Bowler and three time All-Pro player, averaging 3 interceptions a year.
The Steelers released Peterson which cleared up $7 million in cap space and with the Cardinals being one of the top teams in the NFL in terms of cap space, they need to find a way to bring him back to the desert and take on a veteran role for the secondary. Under defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, the Cardinals’ defense needs to vastly improve overall to defend offenses like the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers.
Arizona will have to monitor the cornerback free agent class and then see how the draft plays out for cornerbacks. However, if they are able to acquire a veteran presence in Peterson and have him mentor the younger players in the secondary, it would be truly beneficial for the Cardinals.
While the Cardinals should not overpay for Peterson, they should also consider the fact that not only would their secondary become more stable than it currently is, but also the Cardinals would be gaining experience in the secondary and that sometimes alone is more valuable than fans think.
Depending on what Peterson values as he now hits free agency, the Cardinals will have to strongly pitch the idea to Peterson for a reunion and be part of a rebuild that already has a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray.