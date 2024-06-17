Rising Cardinals' WR will have tough time making an impact in 2024
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals’ roster looks like a complete turnover for the better from last offseason. Heading into 2023, the Cardinals were going into the season with Joshua Dobbs as quarterback along with Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore as the main primary receivers. Arizona upgraded this offseason with adding new pieces to the offense to pair with Kyler Murray, who will start in Week 1 and not be recovering from a knee injury like last year.
Monti Ossenfort changed up the offense in a much better way this offseason. As it stands, the Cardinals’ running game will be led by James Conner (coming off a career year in 2023) and added rookie Trey Benson in the draft who could be the team’s future starter in the backfield. When it comes to the passing game, the Cardinals drafted their number one wideout in Marvin Harrison Jr. and signed veteran wide receiver Zay Jones to a one-year deal. In addition, the Cardinals brought back Greg Dortch and discovered that tight end Trey McBride can be the real deal in this Arizona offense.
While things are looking up for the Cardinals’ offense, this could be a disadvantage for one of the Cardinals’ wideouts...
Could Michael Wilson take a step back in production?
Drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft last year, Michael Wilson managed to make a small impact for the Cardinals last season with 38 receptions for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns. With the limited help that Murray had last year, Wilson was able to become a go-to guy for Murray at times. However, that could easily change this upcoming season.
With the new weapons for Murray to throw to as well as what should be an even more improved rushing attack (that includes an upgraded offensive line), Wilson may not have the volume to be a big factor in the offense. The good news is that Wilson is only heading into his second year with the Cardinals and has the opportunity to keep growing his game. The bad news is that he will have to fight for production now that Harrison Jr. is in the offense and McBride solidified himself as a top ten tight end last season.