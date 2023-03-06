4 more running backs who the Arizona Cardinals could have interest in this offseason
By Jim Koch
The Arizona Cardinals front office must acquire a ball-carrier who can form a one-two combination with starter James Conner in 2023.
Just about a year ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed running back James Conner to a three-year contract extension. The 6 foot 1, 233 pounder was rewarded for amassing 1,127 yards from scrimmage and 18 total touchdowns during the 2021 campaign.
Despite Conner's workhorse ability, the Cards elected to keep a total of five ball-carriers in 2022. Darrel Williams, Eno Benjamin, Jonathan Ward and Keontay Ingram all earned a spot on the opening-day roster.
At the moment, only Conner and Ingram remain from last season's group. With just those two under contract, it's an almost certainty that Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort will add at least two more individuals to the position this offseason. The following are four free-agent backs who could make some sense for the Cardinals in 2023.
4 more running backs the Arizona Cardinals can pursue
1- Devin Singletary
For the past four seasons, Devin Singletary has been a solid contributor to an explosive Buffalo Bills offense. Last fall, the Florida native totaled 1,099 yards from scrimmage and six total scores for the Josh Allen-led scoring attack.
At 5 foot 7, 203 pounds, Singletary could serve as an excellent complement to a battering ram like Conner. The 25-year-old Singletary has the speed to hit the corner, while Conner makes his living mostly between the tackles.
If the Redbirds hope to compete next season, new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will need some weapons to work with. The pairing of a talented youngster like Singletary with the veteran Conner would certainly solidify the Cards rushing attack.