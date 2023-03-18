Ryan Kelly would be a fantastic center for the Arizona Cardinals
General manager Monti Ossenfort could acquire the three-time Pro Bowler to anchor the offensive line of the Arizona Cardinals.
This past Wednesday, Rodney Hudson's two-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals officially came to an end. The three-time Pro Bowl center was outstanding when healthy, but issues with his knee sidelined the 33-year-old for 13 games last fall.
Now that Hudson is no longer in the picture, Cards general manager Monti Ossenfort must focus his attention on finding a replacement. According to reports, another three-time Pro Bowler who's currently employed by the Indianapolis Colts could be on the trade block.
Ryan Kelly, a former first-round draft pick, could very well be on his way out of Indy. The 18th-overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft could be a luxury that the Colts feel that they can do without. According to Spotrac.com, Kelly is set to count $12.375 million against the salary cap in 2023.
Ryan Kelly could put the finishing touch on an Arizona Cardinals offensive line that is loaded with veterans
From Arizona's point of view, Kelly could be the final piece for an offensive line that could look very similar to what the team fielded last season. D.J. Humphries and Kelvin Beachum will likely man the tackle positions once again, while Will Hernandez has been brought back to start at right guard. There's even been some discussion about veteran Justin Pugh returning to be the Cardinals' left guard in '23.
Kelly was an ironman for Indianapolis in 2022, starting all 17 matchups for the franchise that drafted him back in '16. During his seven campaigns with the club, the 6 foot 4, 307 pounder has been credited with an impressive 97 starts. Kelly was prepped for his successful pro career at the University of Alabama, where he was awarded the Rimington Trophy for his impressive play back in 2015.
Ossenfort and his cohorts have been strangely quiet during the first week of free agency. There are many roster holes to fill, so the limited amount of activity can't last forever. Cards fans would be injected with a fair amount of optimism if the front office showed some life, and proceeded to work out a deal that would bring the talented Kelly to the desert.
Source: Report: Colts' Ryan Kelly could be traded or released by Kevin Hickey, ColtsWire.USAToday.com