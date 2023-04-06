Top 5 safeties the Arizona Cardinals may consider in the 2023 NFL Draft
3 - DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama
One of the more productive players at the position, DeMarcco Hellams amassed 108 total tackles, to go with 3.0 tackles for loss, a sack, and a pick. In 2021, he intercepted three passes and recorded 87 total stops, so his productivity has been rather consistent.
Overall, Hellams is one of those players the Cards could take a flier on and hope he develops into a serviceable backup behind Baker and Thompson. And he could also transform into someone who, if need be, can step in.
4 - Tyreque Jones, Boise State
Tyreque Jones is another player Ossenfort could seek out if he’s looking for a potential tweener. Jones, like a few prospects on this list, also has substantial experience, with 48 games between 2017 and 2022.
He’s never been overly productive, with his best season coming in 2021 when he recorded 52 tackles, three behind the line, two picks, and 21 return yards. He also deflected six passes.