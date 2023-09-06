10 scenarios that could make or break the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
Even if the Arizona Cardinals aren’t supposed to enjoy a successful 2023 season, but the following 10 scenarios will decide that.
By Sion Fawkes
Make - Cardinals win a few games AND beat the Philadelphia Eagles
You know this matchup will hold shades of your vintage Cardinals-Eagles matchups from back in the day with Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis set to face their former team. Even if the Cards finish the year with just a few wins, we can enter the offseason smiling knowing that Gannon got the best of the Eagles.
Sure, a three-win season, one against the Eagles, another against the Cleveland Browns (Drew Petzing’s old team), and one against the Rams (see above section) also indicates a massive uphill climb. But there is just satisfaction in snagging a win against your former teams, and at least one rival on the same rung.
Break - Coaches mismanage several players, game situations
Oh, goodness, we saw a lot of this occur with former head coach Kliff Kingsbury. If you remember the previous four seasons, Kliff loved taking unnecessary risks, and it often gave the Cardinals opponents short fields, leading to easy points.
We also saw what happens when coaches mismanage players, as in the Isaiah Simmons fiasco. If this regime ends up doing the same thing early, then I will finally concede and jump on the ‘Cards are tanking’ bandwagon.