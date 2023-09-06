10 scenarios that could make or break the Arizona Cardinals in 2023
Even if the Arizona Cardinals aren’t supposed to enjoy a successful 2023 season, but the following 10 scenarios will decide that.
By Sion Fawkes
Make - Houston Texans struggle
I’m not one to root against or hope a team or a player struggles. It’s classless and something that I wouldn’t want anyone to hope for me. Therefore, I won’t wish ill-will on them, so this section by no means indicates I’m hoping the Houston Texans collapse.
However, if the Texans struggle and finish with one of the worst records in football, it only helps out the Arizona Cardinals. If Houston lands the worst record in football, the Cards will end up with the first pick no matter what they do this season. And if Kyler Murray also helps make the Cards 2023 season, then we can say the Redbirds will end up with even more draft capital than they have now.
Break - Jonathan Gannon struggles and loses the locker room
There is always that first year head coach who just isn’t cut out to lead an NFL locker room. In 2021, it was Urban Meyer, who you might consider to be the worst coach in the modern era. Last year, Nathaniel Hackett was that guy, and odds are, someone won’t see the end to their debut season.
If that coach is Jonathan Gannon, then 2023 will be a more wasted season than 2018, when Steve Wilks happened to be that coach. And honestly, I couldn’t think of a worse scenario to put more of a damper on the Arizona Cardinals 2023 campaign than Gannon quickly losing the locker room.