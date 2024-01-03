Seahawks vs. Cardinals prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 18
It's been a strange season for the Arizona Cardinals. They're in the midst of a rebuild and their star quarterback missed the first half of the season with an injury. On the bright side, Kyler Murray has given them some hope since returning.
They have a chance to play spoiler in their Week 18 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, who need a win to have any hope of making the postseason.
If you want to get my best bet for all 16 NFL Week 18 games, check out this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets".
In this article, I'm going to break down my best bet for the game, which just happens to be my best bet of the week.
If you want to tail this play, be sure to do so at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Seahawks vs. Cardinals odds, spread, and total
Seahawks vs. Cardinals betting trends
- Seahawks are 5-1 ATS in their last six games vs. Cardinals
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Cardinals' last seven road game
- Seahawks are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games vs. NFC opponents
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Cardinals' last five games
- The UNDER is 6-3 in the last nine meetings between these two teams
- The OVER is 7-0 in the Cardinals' last seven home games
- Cardinals are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games vs. NFC West opponents
Seahawks vs. Cardinals injury reports
Seattle Seahawks injury report
- Kenneth Walker III - RB - Questionable
- Phil Haynes - G - IR-R
- Jason Peters - OT - Questionable
- Mario Edwards Jr. - DE - Questionable
- Jordyn Brooks - LB - Questionable
Arizona Cardinals injury report
- D.J. Humphries - OT - Out
- Trevor Nowaske - LB - Questionable
- Garrett Williams - CB - Questionable
Seahawks vs. Cardinals how to watch
- Date: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 4:25 pm EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Seattle Seahawks Record: 8-8
- Arizona Cardinals Record: 4-12
Seahawks vs. Cardinals key players to watch
Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith: There are questions starting to arise around Geno Smith and whether or not the Seattle Seahawks should bring him into the 2024 as their starting quarterback. Winning this game and sneaking into the playoffs will play a big role in their decision surrounding the veteran quarterback.
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray: The Cardinals quarterback has one more start to further cement his place as the Cardinals quarterback of the future heading into the offseason. He has played well since returning from injury, but another strong performance this week would go a long way silencing his critics.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals prediction and pick
Yes, the Seahawks need to win to have a chance at making the playoffs, but this is a fantastic OVER opportunity. It's a game between two of the worst defenses in the NFL. Yes, that's right, the Seahawks defense is horrific.
These two defenses rank 31st and 32nd in both opponent EPA and opponent success rate since Week 10. Meanwhile, both offenses rank in the top 13 in both of those stats over the same time.
So, we have two good offenses facing off against two terrible defenses in a game that has a total set in the mid-forties. This is an absolute no-brainer and is my best bet of the week. Give me the OVER.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!