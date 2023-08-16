Sean Chandler becomes the latest addition to the Arizona Cardinals defense
The sixth-year NFL veteran was brought in to provide depth for an incredibly deep group of Arizona Cardinals safeties.
By Jim Koch
Slowly but surely, the Arizona Cardinals front office has been putting the finishing touches on the club's 2023 roster. On Tuesday, general manager Monti Ossenfort added a free agent to a position that really didn't need to be strengthened.
Sean Chandler, a sixth-year veteran, was acquired to provide depth for a Cards safety group that is already loaded with talent. What exactly can the 27-year-old bring to the "Big Red" defensive unit?
Back in 2018, Chandler entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. In 16 appearances as a rookie, the 5 foot 10, 200 pounder contributed 18 tackles, a sack and one pass breakup. Chandler's playing time was reduced over the next two years, and he totaled just eight tackles and one fumble recovery during the 2019 and 2020 campaigns for the Giants.
Things turned around for the defensive back in October of 2021, when the Carolina Panthers plucked Chandler off of New York's practice squad. The transaction reunited the defender with Matt Rhule, the Panthers head coach who performed the same duty while Chandler attended Temple University. The former Owl suited up for 15 contests (seven starts) with his new squad, and was credited with 48 tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble for the Carolina defense.
Playing time at safety with the Arizona Cardinals may not be easy to come by for Sean Chandler
Chandler became a part-time contributor once again last fall, and his numbers suffered because of the demotion. The New Jersey native appeared in all 17 of the Panthers' matchups in 2022, and had a total of just 19 tackles to show for it.
Garnering playing time in the Arizona desert won't be any easier for Chandler. Budda Baker is a five-time Pro Bowler who is considered one of the best players at his position. Jalen Thompson appears to be a star in the making, and former first-round draft pick Isaiah Simmons could be on the verge of a breakout season as a full-time Cardinals safety.
Other safeties on the Cards roster include Andre Chachere, JuJu Hughes, Jovante Moffatt, and Kendell Brooks. It's an impressive amount of depth at the spot, making Ossenfort's latest acquisition to the organization a bit peculiar. Chandler will have two preseason games to show the Arizona coaching staff that he's worth keeping around.
