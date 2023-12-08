4 second-level free agents the Arizona Cardinals can target in 2024
There are plenty of moderately-priced free agents hitting the market next spring who can help the Arizona Cardinals get better in 2024.
By Jim Koch
When Monti Ossenfort goes diving into the free-agent market next spring, the general manager of the Arizona Cardinals will have plenty of cash at his disposal. After keeping the purse strings tight during the past year, Ossenfort will be expected to do the opposite in 2024. That could result in the Cards front office pursuing a first-tier free agent or two when the signing period gets underway in March.
At the same time, not every one of Ossenfort's acquisitions has to be of the top-level variety. It's been proven in the past that spending large amounts of dough in free agency does not always equate to Super Bowl championships. Cohesiveness in the locker room goes a long way, and Arizona can assemble a group that can be just as successful by bringing in some less-expensive players.
It's going to be incredibly exciting to see what additions are made by Ossenfort when the offseason rolls around. Spending owner Michael Bidwill's money in a wise way is the key. The following are four second-tier free agents who can fill significant roles for the Cardinals without breaking the team's bank.
Devin Singletary - Running Back
The "Red Sea" would be jumping for joy if running back James Conner remains with the organization in '24. The 6 foot 1, 231 pound workhorse is legitimately the heart and soul of the Redbirds offense, but the one drawback is his injury-prone body. That being the case, it would behoove Ossenfort to sign a ball-carrier who can provide insurance for the 28-year-old battering ram.
Devin Singletary, a former third-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills, would be an excellent reinforcement for the Cards backfield. For the first four campaigns of his NFL career, the 5 foot 7, 203 pounder racked up 4,122 yards from scrimmage and 20 touchdowns for the Bills. Singletary inked a one-year contract with the Houston Texans back in March, and has continued to shine in a secondary role with his new squad.
In 12 appearances (five starts) for Houston, Singletary has totaled 525 yards and two scores on the ground, and has hauled in 19 passes for an additional 117 yards. With his speed and shiftiness, the 26-year-old could serve as a perfect complement for a physical specimen like Conner. Arizona could potentially look to the draft to land a backup for their starting back, but a proven commodity like Singletary may be the best plan of action.