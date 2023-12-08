4 second-level free agents the Arizona Cardinals can target in 2024
There are plenty of moderately-priced free agents hitting the market next spring who can help the Arizona Cardinals get better in 2024.
By Jim Koch
Sean Murphy-Bunting - Cornerback
Rallis deserves major kudos for his work with the Cards defense, especially when you consider the slop at cornerback that the 30-year-old coordinator has had to deal with. Garrett Williams and Kei'Trel Clark could have a bright future at the professional level, but the franchise still needs a bunch of help at the spot. In fact, it would not be surprising in the least if the position became the number-one offseason priority for the Arizona hierarchy.
Sean Murphy-Bunting, a 26-year-old from the Tennessee Titans, would be a capable, moderately-priced option for Ossenfort. Four years ago, the 6 foot,195 pound corner was a second-round choice of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Murphy-Bunting played his college ball at Central Michigan University, and was named First-team All-MAC following his junior season at the school back in 2018.
In his 63 NFL appearances (46 starts), Murphy-Bunting has tallied 228 tackles, seven interceptions and 26 passes defensed. The Michigan native was a starter for the Tampa Bay squad that defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV following the 2020 campaign. That type of experience would be welcomed with open arms by a Cardinals secondary that could look much different in one year's time.
