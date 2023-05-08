A one-sentence outlook for each member of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals offense
By Sion Fawkes
Receivers
Daniel Arias III is someone who could find a roster spot on special teams. Andre Baccellia has just seven receptions since joining the NFL, and is a longshot to make the team. Marquise Brown looked good filling in as the WR1 last season, and if he stays healthy, he can be dynamic in 2023.
Greg Dortch is small, speedy, and sure handed, and his role should expand this season. DeAndre Hopkins was slated to leave the Arizona Cardinals via trade, but he’s still on the roster and could return as the team’s WR1. Rondale Moore has looked good in spurts, but his injury struggles just won’t stop and he could become an odd man out.
Zach Pascal produced at the position earlier in his career, and he will get another chance in the desert. Auden Tate has an uphill climb, but with a tight end build, he could stick to the roster as a tweener.
Michael Wilson suffered from injury issues during his time in college, but he was a playmaker as well. Over his five NFL seasons, Javon Wims has 28 catches and two touchdowns.
Tight Ends
Zach Ertz should return and lead the Arizona Cardinals tight end group in the short run. Joel Honigford could stick to the roster as a blocking tight end. Trey McBride is the most intriguing, and he might make a jump in Year 2 and surpass Ertz on the depth chart.
Chris Pierce is undersized, but displayed big-play ability during his final year in college in 2021. Another one looking to impress, Bernhard Seikovits, is part of the International Pathway Program and could wind up back on the practice squad.
The Cards are the third team Noah Togiai has signed with after bouncing around the league since 2020. Blake Whiteheart will be a camp piece, but could impress enough to stick around.