Shaquill Griffin would be an interesting addition to the Arizona Cardinals secondary
The veteran cover guy could get a fresh start to his sagging NFL career by inking a free-agent deal with the Arizona Cardinals.
For four consecutive seasons, the Arizona Cardinals had to deal with cornerback Shaquill Griffin. As a member of the Seattle Seahawks secondary (2017-20), the 6 foot,198 pounder certainly made himself known to the Cardinals wide receivers. Under the tutelage of Seattle head coach Pete Carroll, Griffin proceeded to transform himself into one of the NFL's top young defensive backs.
On Wednesday, Griffin was handed his walking papers after two less than impressive campaigns with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Things began to go downhill for the corner after he signed a three-year, $44.5 million contract with the club in March of 2021. Could Griffin look to get his pro career back on track in the Arizona desert?
At the present time, Marco Wilson and Christian Matthew are sitting at the top of the Cards cornerbacks depth chart. Byron Murphy and Antonio Hamilton, a pair of veteran starters from 2022, are headed toward free agency. Griffin could provide the Redbirds with some experience at the position that would be sorely needed if Murphy and Hamilton elect to take their talents elsewhere.
Shaq Griffin could bolster the cornerback position for the Arizona Cardinals defense
During the four years he spent with the Seahawks, Griffin racked up 249 tackles, six interceptions and 48 passes defensed in the 57 games he suited up for. The solid numbers he amassed allowed the former third-round draft pick to sign the lucrative deal with Jacksonville. Unfortunately, Griffin didn't have the same success with his new squad as he did in Seattle.
Griffin totaled 49 tackles and seven pass breakups in his 14 starts for the Jaguars in '21. Last fall, a back injury limited the former Central Florida University product to just five appearances. In that abbreviated amount of action, Griffin contributed just 29 tackles and four passes defensed to the Jacksonville defensive unit.
According to reports, Griffin is now medically cleared from the back issue that cost him the better part of the '22 campaign. Nevertheless, the Jags decided that the $13.14 million they'll save against the salary cap by releasing the Florida native was too enticing to pass up.
There's a fairly good chance that Griffin may have to settle for a one-year, "prove-it" contract following his injury-plagued season in Jacksonville. Coincidentally, that would likely suit Ossenfort just fine in what's being viewed as a "rebuilding" year for the Cardinals. Don't be surprised if Griffin makes a return to the NFC West with Big Red in '23.
(Statistics provided by Pro Football Reference)