Tony Pollard would push the Cardinals' backfield toward the top of the NFL
The Cardinals could solidify a 1-2 punch in the backfield behind Kyler Murray.
By Brandon Ray
In today's NFL, having a great 1-2 punch at the running back position is a difference-maker for the better. The Arizona Cardinals received great production from running back James Conner in the 2023 season (208 carries, 1,040 yards and 7 touchdowns in 13 games). Backup running backs Emari Demercado and Keaontay Ingram had a combined 385 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Michael Carter also added on 149 yards on the ground.
Taking the running back route in free agency may not be the most popular choice for the Cardinals, but one of the main goals to build the offense up is to surround Kyler Murray with weapons around him. Even though Arizona could easily go into the NFL draft and bring in a successor for Conner, who is set to hit the free agent market in 2025, Tony Pollard from the Dallas Cowboys is a very interesting option to bring in as a complimentary back with Conner.
Pollard is coming off of back-to-back 1,000+ rushing yard seasons, as well as adding on 682 receving yards in that span. The one thing that dropped off within Pollard's game was his touchdown numbers, going from 12 total in 2022 (9 rushing) to just 6 rushing touchdowns last season. However, we cannot forget about the leg injury that Pollard suffered at the end of the 2022 season that would take a good while to heal from.
There is a good chance that Pollard may not return to the Cowboys for the 2024 season. If he does indeed hit the free agent market, the Cardinals may want to at the very minimum have a conversation about bringing in Pollard.
The Cardinals could implement a 1-2 punch in the backfield.
Conner showed that he can be productive when he is healthy but the Cardinals may want to find a way to take pressure off of him, and Pollard can do that by being the pass-catching back he has shown he can be.
The only factor about this potential setup is the contract situation. Would Pollard be willing to do a one-year deal, or would he want some sort of security in his contract? Also, Conner is going into a contract year himself in 2024. If the Cardinals are able to sign Pollard, maybe it is a two-year deal with a team option in the second year. However, the important factor to keep in mind is that it provides another weapon for Murray who can be a security blanket out of the backfield.