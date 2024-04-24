Special FanDuel Arizona Promo: $150 Bonus Guaranteed for Betting on the NFL Draft
Bet $5 on any wager this week to boost your bankroll for your best NFL Draft bets
The Cardinals have a prime opportunity to add a premier talent in the NFL Draft this week and you can cash in on it thanks to FanDuel!
FanDuel is giving Cardinals fans in Arizona $150 in bonus bets just for signing up and placing your first bet of $5 or more on any wager – giving you house money to bet on how you think the NFL Draft (or anything else) will play out.
- FanDuel Arizona Promo Code Details
- How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Arizona
- What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
- How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
- Is Sports Betting Legal in Arizona?
- Is FanDuel Legit in Arizona?
- Is FanDuel Legal in Arizona?
- Can I Bet on College Sports in Arizona?
- What is the Best Arizona Sportsbook?
- Best Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel Arizona Promo Code Details
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
$150
$10
$5
None needed
How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Arizona
Here’s how you can claim your $150 bonus from FanDuel today:
- Click this link to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook (no promo code needed)
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on any wager
It doesn’t matter what you wager on, and it doesn’t matter if it wins or loses.
You’ll get your bonus within 72 hours of the completion of your first bet as long as you deposit $10 or more and put $5 or more on that first bet.
If you want fast access to your bonus, you should bet on something that ends soon!
What Are FanDuel Bonus Bets?
Your FanDuel bonus bets will arrive as a pool of house credits that you can use to bet on sports without risking your own money.
You can use these bonus bets to wager on the NFL Draft or ANYTHING else going on right now, including the NBA, NHL and MLB seasons.
The only downside to these bonus bets is that you won’t have the value of your bonus returned to you since it’s house credit.
But your winnings will be real cash that you can either withdraw or use for more wagers!
How to Use FanDuel Bonus Bets
FanDuel makes it easy for you to spend your bonus bets – adding just one more step to the process of placing a bet.
Find your best bet and then click on it to add it to your bet slip. Then, you’ll see the option to apply bonus credit in your bet slip.
Make sure you click that bonus option, type in how much of your bonus you want to bet and then place it!
Your bonus bets expire seven days after you receive them, so don’t wait too long to spend all of yours.
Is Sports Betting Legal in Arizona?
Yes, you can bet on sports at retail sportsbooks and online in Arizona.
Is FanDuel Legit in Arizona?
Yes, FanDuel is a legitimate sportsbook. It’s trusted by over 1 million sports bettors to handle their money and it’s become one of the go-to sportsbooks for Arizona sports fans.
Is FanDuel Legal in Arizona?
Yes, FanDuel is licensed and regulated as a legal sportsbook in Arizona.
Can I Bet on College Sports in Arizona?
Yes, you can bet on college sports in Arizona, including in-state teams like the Wildcats and Sun Devils. However, you cannot bet on college player props in Arizona per state gaming laws.
What is the Best Arizona Sportsbook?
Arizona sports fans have the unique privilege of having access to all of the best sportsbooks.
FanDuel is a great place to start. It’s the most popular sportsbook for good reason.
FanDuel has a highly-rated app that allows you to bet on-the-go, some of the biggest promotions you’ll find and TONS of betting lines on all of your favorite sports.
But don’t let that stop you from signing up with other sportsbooks.
Having access to all of the sportsbooks in your state means that you’ll always be able to find the best odds on any wager.
And there’s more bonus bets out there waiting to be claimed too!
Best Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Promo
FanDuel has one of the best welcome bonuses available in Arizona, but DraftKings currently has it beat.
Here are the best welcome bonuses you can claim today in Arizona:
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Min. First Deposit
Min. First Bet
Promo Code
DraftKings
$200 + Daily No-Sweat Same-Game Parlay
$10
$5
None needed
FanDuel
$150
$10
$5
None needed
Bet365
$150
$10
$5
None needed
BetMGM
$1,500 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
None needed
Caesars
$1,000 No-Sweat Bet
$10
N/A
FSNFL1000
Click on the links below to sign up with each sportsbook and claim your bonuses today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.