5 star-caliber free agents the Arizona Cardinals can pursue next offseason
A lack of star power on the current roster has made it difficult for the Arizona Cardinals to win games this season.
By Jim Koch
Derrick Henry - Running Back
There's no doubt that running back James Conner is one of the most popular Cardinals. The 28-year-old is one of the leaders in the locker room, and is also the heart and soul of the offense. However, Conner's inability to get through a campaign healthy (not once in seven pro seasons) has made the 6 foot 1, 233 pounder incredibly undependable.
Even at 29 years of age, Tennessee Titans superstar Derrick Henry would bring a wave of excitement to the Cards scoring attack. Just last year, the 6 foot 3, 247 pounder totaled 1,538 yards and 13 scores on the ground. This season, Henry has amassed a respectable 425 rushing yards and three touchdowns in six starts for the Titans.
Obviously, Ossenfort wouldn't be willing to hand a longterm contract to a back who's approaching 30 years of age. A two or three-year deal would probably work for both parties. An Arizona rushing attack that is showing so much promise this fall would be even more impressive with a stud like Henry lining up in the backfield.