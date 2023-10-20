5 star-caliber free agents the Arizona Cardinals can pursue next offseason
A lack of star power on the current roster has made it difficult for the Arizona Cardinals to win games this season.
By Jim Koch
Chase Young - Defensive End
Anyone who has watched the Cardinals stumble to a 1-5 record this year would have to agree that the defense needs help. The more talent that Ossenfort can add to the situation, the better. With that in mind, there's a certain defensive end from the Washington Commanders who would be a tremendous acquisition for the organization.
Chase Young, a 6 foot 5, 264 pounder out of Ohio State University, was the second-overall selection of the 2020 draft. As a first-year pro, the 6 foot 5, 264 pounder registered 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four pass breakups, and four forced fumbles. Young seemed well on his way to a fantastic NFL career, but injuries in years two and three kind of put everything on hold for the young star.
In five appearances (four starts) this year, Young is reverting back to his rookie form. Heading into Week 7, the 24-year-old has tallied 11 tackles, three sacks, and seven quarterback hits for the Commanders defense. Here's hoping that a year from now, Young will be doing more of the same for Cards defensive coordinator Nick Rallis' talent-starved unit.