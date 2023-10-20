5 star-caliber free agents the Arizona Cardinals can pursue next offseason
A lack of star power on the current roster has made it difficult for the Arizona Cardinals to win games this season.
By Jim Koch
Mike Evans - Wide Receiver
At the present time, even members of Arizona's front office would likely shy away from predicting who will be the squad's starting quarterback in 2024. Whoever does end up being under center, however, will need quality pass-catchers to throw to. It just so happens that a four-time Pro Bowl wideout could potentially be looking for work next spring.
Mike Evans, a 6 foot 5, 231 pound freak of nature, would be quite a catch for Ossenfort. The former Texas A&M University product entered the league back in 2014, and has spent his entire 10-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the 142 games (141 starts) he has logged as a professional , Evans has hauled in 707 passes for 10,811 yards and a whopping 84 touchdowns.
Even at 30 years of age, the strong and physical Evans has shown no signs of slowing down. The Texas native has caught 24 passes for 386 yards and three scores, and is averaging an outstanding 16.1 yards per reception in five starts this fall. The Cardinals passing attack would be in tremendous shape with a receiving corps featuring Evans, Marquise Brown and Michael Wilson in '24.