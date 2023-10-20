5 star-caliber free agents the Arizona Cardinals can pursue next offseason
A lack of star power on the current roster has made it difficult for the Arizona Cardinals to win games this season.
By Jim Koch
Josh Jacobs - Running Back
One more star player who absolutely deserves to be on this list is yet another offensive weapon. Josh Jacobs, a two-time Pro Bowl running back, would be a perfect fit for what coordinator Drew Petzing wants to accomplish with the Cards scoring attack. Would Ossenfort actually offer a multi-year deal to a ball-carrier who's already playing in his fifth professional campaign?
Actually, a talented back like Jacobs may be too intriguing to take a pass on. Admittedly, the 5 foot 10, 223 pounder has not performed at an elite level for the Las Vegas Raiders thus far in 2023. Even so, Jacobs will still be one of the NFL's most sought-after free agents if the Raiders allow him to hit the market.
Just last season, Jacobs won the league's rushing title with 1,653 yards on the ground. Not since David Johnson has Arizona had a back that could reach that type of number. Thinking about a superstar like Jacobs carrying Petzing's offense on his back in '24 and beyond is a pleasant thought indeed.
