5 star players the Arizona Cardinals could’ve drafted in past five years
By Sion Fawkes
3 - CeeDee Lamb, WR/Oklahoma
Drafted by: Dallas Cowboys, 17th overall
Yes, the Arizona Cardinals traded for DeAndre Hopkins the year CeeDee Lamb was drafted, I get it. But remember, at the time, Christian Kirk was nothing more than an average wideout while Larry Fitzgerald was clearly past the back-nine of his career, so taking Lamb at eighth overall over the splashy Isaiah Simmons would have made sense.
And just think how it would have altered recent history if the Cards snagged Lamb in the first round to join Hopkins, with Lamar Jackson (see the next slide) throwing them the football. I think it’s safe to say Hopkins wouldn’t be on the free agent market at the moment.
4 - Nick Bosa, EDGE/Ohio State
Drafted by: San Francisco 49ers, 2nd overall
Going into the 2019 NFL Draft, Nick Bosa was the far and away top talent of the group, and the Arizona Cardinals had a chance to select him with the top pick. What they got was Kyler Murray, whose career you can describe as so-so at the moment.
While it’s true Murray has more than a few accolades in four seasons, his inability to win consistently, a cold personality, and the fact he has yet to elevate anyone around him shows his shortcomings. And it’s no wonder the 25-year-old has yet to win many big games, a division title, or has even taken the Cards even remotely far in the playoffs.