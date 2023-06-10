5 star players the Arizona Cardinals could’ve drafted in past five years
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Lamar Jackson, QB/Louisville
Drafted by: Baltimore Ravens, 32nd overall
While Lamar Jackson isn’t my favorite quarterback given his accuracy issues that plagued him since college and the fact that he is injury-prone, even the most passionate Kyler Murray backers need to admit the Arizona Cardinals would have been way better off had they drafted Jackson a year earlier. But if the Murray faithful still can’t make the admission, we can all agree Jackson would have been better than the disaster that was Josh Rosen.
And if Jackson can improve his accuracy as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, he will add not only years to his career currently, but I have no doubt he will capture that elusive Super Bowl ring. While Rosen’s career continues to fade and Murray’s remains stagnant at best, look for Jackson to keep excelling with the Ravens if he can stay out of the trainer's room.
Overall, Steve Keim was nothing short of horrific when it came to drafting. And while general managers miss on star players all the time, Keim made a habit of it during his time in the desert. Let’s hope Monti Ossenfort can put together a better track record than his predecessor.
