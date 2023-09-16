5 storylines to know for the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 matchup
The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants may not be division rivals these days, but the two franchises have quite a few storylines heading into Week 2.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants have a history that dates back nearly 100 years as they first met during the NFL’s formative days. Therefore, both teams are quite familiar with one another, and they will add yet another chapter into what was once a storied rivalry.
And this week, there are so many hot topics surrounding both franchises coming into their Week 2 matchup that you would think they’re still division rivals. We’re talking about a player making his respective homecoming, a pair of cold streaks from both teams, and the fact that neither managed to find the endzone offensively in Week 1.
5 things to know about Arizona Cardinals vs. Giants
1 - Isaiah Simmons will return to Arizona in a different uniform
We covered this one in a piece earlier in the week, but it also deserves some attention here. Isaiah Simmons made his regular season debut last week for the Giants, and this week, he will make his road debut for the team.
Ironically, that road debut will come against the Arizona Cardinals, who drafted him eighth overall in 2020. Simmons was going to play safety this season for the Cards until they sent him to New York for a seventh round pick. He was limited in last week’s game, so it remains to be seen if Simmons sees more playing time against his old team tomorrow.
2 - Neither the Cards nor the Giants scored an offensive touchdown last week
Last week, the Cards scored on three field goals and a defensive touchdown while the Giants were blanked. Expect both groups to find the endzone this week, and you know for sure that the offensive-minded Brian Daboll will have his Giants ready to score often. Therefore, the stingy Redbirds defense must bring the heat toward quarterback Daniel Jones all afternoon.
Expect the Cardinals to have a few different looks on offense as well, perhaps utilizing the run more than they did last week. If the Cards can adopt a 50-50 approach in the run-pass ratio, they could wind up scoring the win here.