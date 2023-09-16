5 storylines to know for the Arizona Cardinals Week 2 matchup
The Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants may not be division rivals these days, but the two franchises have quite a few storylines heading into Week 2.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - This will be the 129th meeting between the Cards and Giants
The Arizona Cardinals have a history with the Giants that dates back to when the Redbirds were still in Chicago, Illinois. Overall, the Giants hold the edge in the series with an 80-46-2 record, but “Big Blue” hasn’t beaten Zona since October 2nd, 2011.
Since becoming members of the NFC West, the Cards hold a 7-3 record against the G-Men. And in that span, the Giants have only beaten the Cardinals by more than one possession just once, which occurred on September 11th, 2005 by a score of 42-19.
4 - Each team is a combined 4-15-1 (regular season) since October 31st, 2022
The Cardinals and Giants have fallen on hard times since Halloween, 2022. Arizona kicked off their 2022 season with a 3-5 record and are 1-9 since while the Giants started off a hot 6-2.
Since those stellar first eight games, however, New York has won just three contests, not counting their postseason win. And overall, they are a meager 3-6-1 since their 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on October 30th.