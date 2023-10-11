3 big storylines for Arizona Cardinals Week 6 matchup at Rams
The Arizona Cardinals are heading into Week 6 more banged up than ever, and that serves as one of many storylines coming your way.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - James Conner’s injury
Earlier today, it became official that James Conner is on injured reserve, so for at least the next four games, we will see someone else, most likely Emari Demercado, take first team reps. This is the third time in as many seasons playing for the Arizona Cardinals that Conner will miss time with an injury, and it has been a recurring theme throughout his career.
Before his injury, Conner was putting together his best year yet, rushing for 364 yards on 68 carries, and two touchdowns, good for 5.4 yards per carry. He was also averaging 72.8 yards per game (including Week 5), which put him on pace for over 1,230 rushing yards over 17 games.
Per PFF, Conner also had 10 runs of 10 yards or more, 18 forced missed tackles, and he also averaged 3.51 yards per carry after contact. We also saw how valuable Conner was to the Cardinals when the offense sputtered following his injury, so let’s hope Demercado can fill the seventh-year veteran’s shoes well.