3 studs from the Arizona Cardinals Week 5 loss vs. the Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals did not play well during the second half in their loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, but they still had a few standouts.
By Sion Fawkes
The Arizona Cardinals lost 34-20 yesterday afternoon, but they still had quite a few players make a solid impression during the game. Dante Stills enjoyed a breakout campaign with a sack and two tackles for loss. The 213th overall selection in this year’s draft, Stills has outplayed his draft position as of late, and he should continue to get an extended look.
On offense, Rondale Moore once again showed off his speed and ripped off another long run of 40-plus yards. He’s looked great in the running game multiple times this season, but the productivity at his natural position of wide receiver is still lacking. That said, there are two offensive players who stood out more, and one defensive player.
Like Stills and Moore, these are young talents who could find themselves wearing cardinal and white for a long time if they keep putting together consistent performances.
3 studs from Arizona Cardinals Week 5 loss
1 - K’Von Wallace
Since we already covered Dante Stills quite a lot over the past 24 hours, another defensive player deserves recognition. That player is K’Von Wallace, who may have been the only thing close to a bright spot in the Arizona Cardinals passing defense.
Wallace intercepted a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow and deflected another, before he racked up 10 total tackles and one behind the line. Wallace’s advanced statistics also reflect that, not only did he enjoy a decent performance against Cincinnati, he’s been a remarkable waiver-wire pickup.
So far, Wallace has allowed just an 80.1 quarterback rating, 8.2 yards per target, and 10.8 yards per completion. He also has yet to be charged with allowing a touchdown catch this season, and he’s allowed just 83 yards after the catch, averaging to 5.18. Wallace may never end up as a full-time starter, but he’s showing that he can be a great role player and spot starter.