Raising Zona
FanSided

3 studs from the Arizona Cardinals Week 7 loss to the Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals mustered only 10 points in their Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but not at the fault of these players.

By Sion Fawkes

Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals v Seattle Seahawks / Steph Chambers/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
2 of 3
Next
Arizona Cardinals EDGE rusher Zaven Collins
Oct 8, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins (25) against the / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2 - Zaven Collins, EDGE

No, Zaven Collins doesn’t play on offense, but for someone who’s been so-so this season, he’s making his case to remain with the Arizona Cardinals long-term. In yesterday’s game, Collins logged yet another sack, a tackle behind the line, and a quarterback hit, once again showing us he could be a capable EDGE rusher. 

He has only 11 solo tackles on the season, but with 3.5 sacks, an interception, four quarterback hits, and four tackles for loss, Collins is at least playing around expectations. If he stays healthy this season, the third-year pro is on pace to wind up with 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles behind the line, and 10 quarterback hits. 

But, he still has a lot to prove, and as a former first-round pick of Steve Keim, Collins will need a few monster games this year to have a long-term future in the desert. If he doesn’t, then there is a good chance he could be dealt after the season, or in the preseason. However, he could be okay as far as the upcoming trade deadline goes. 

Home/Cardinals News