3 studs from the Arizona Cardinals Week 7 loss to the Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals mustered only 10 points in their Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but not at the fault of these players.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Zaven Collins, EDGE
No, Zaven Collins doesn’t play on offense, but for someone who’s been so-so this season, he’s making his case to remain with the Arizona Cardinals long-term. In yesterday’s game, Collins logged yet another sack, a tackle behind the line, and a quarterback hit, once again showing us he could be a capable EDGE rusher.
He has only 11 solo tackles on the season, but with 3.5 sacks, an interception, four quarterback hits, and four tackles for loss, Collins is at least playing around expectations. If he stays healthy this season, the third-year pro is on pace to wind up with 8.5 sacks, 10 tackles behind the line, and 10 quarterback hits.
But, he still has a lot to prove, and as a former first-round pick of Steve Keim, Collins will need a few monster games this year to have a long-term future in the desert. If he doesn’t, then there is a good chance he could be dealt after the season, or in the preseason. However, he could be okay as far as the upcoming trade deadline goes.