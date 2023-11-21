3 studs (and 2 duds) in Arizona Cardinals Week 11 loss to Houston
The Arizona Cardinals loss to the Houston Texans came via a pedestrian effort from their offense while the defense held rather well.
By Sion Fawkes
Stud: Garrett Williams
Garrett Williams’ presence has turned up pressure on Marco Wilson, mainly because quarterbacks aren’t throwing his way. Over the past two weeks, Williams has technically allowed a 100 percent completion percentage, but when you break it down, that 100 percent has come from two passes total for just seven yards and 3.5 yards per target.
On Sunday, Williams allowed just five of those yards, and quarterback CJ Stroud did all he could to pressure Wilson. Since Williams missed the first six games of the season, his sample size is still small, but opposing quarterbacks are completing 53.8 percent of their passes on him for just 46 yards.
Dud: Marquise Brown
College teammate of Kyler Murray’s or not, Marquise Brown isn’t getting things done and he should find the nearest exit if he keeps playing this way. Brown had 18 yards on two receptions and five targets this past week, and his 52.3 catch percentage is by far the lowest of his career.
If Brown wants to remain on the Arizona Cardinals, then he needs to start taking advantage of the opportunities Murray is giving him - assuming the quarterback gets the pass there. He’s got six more games to get it right, and his performance this past Sunday didn’t help matters.