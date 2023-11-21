3 studs (and 2 duds) in Arizona Cardinals Week 11 loss to Houston
The Arizona Cardinals loss to the Houston Texans came via a pedestrian effort from their offense while the defense held rather well.
By Sion Fawkes
Stud: BJ Ojulari
Sound performances from BJ Ojulari are becoming normal, and that’s a good thing if you’re an Arizona Cardinals fan hoping that Ossenfort hits ringers on all of his draft selections. This past week, Ojulari notched another sack and a tackle for loss, continuing what is turning into a successful rookie season.
Since becoming a regular part of the rotation, Ojulari has over delivered, and he now has 4.0 sacks on the year, with 21 combined tackles, four quarterback hits, and four tackles behind the line. Most of that production came from Week 5 and onward, mainly once he was up to speed after missing most of the offseason and training camp.
Will Ojulari and Company continue their upward trend in Week 12 and beyond? And will the likes of Marquise Brown and Josh Woods get it together during the final six games in 2023? We will get closer to those answers in Week 12 when the Cards host the Los Angeles Rams.
