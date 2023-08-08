5 major takeaways from Arizona Cardinals depth chart reveal for preseason Week 1
The Arizona Cardinals revealed their first depth chart of the 2023 preseason. Here are five major takeaways from that unveiling.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Krys Barnes is the starting linebacker
Krys Barnes was another free agent signee I felt would start for the Redbirds. But with Josh Woods’ emergence in camp, it looked as though the latter had the inside track.
However, Barnes is a proven player in this league while Woods is best suited for special teams work, so placing the former in the top spot makes sense. This is a position where I believe Barnes will latch onto and refuse to let go of.
4 - Antonio Hamilton snags the CB2 spot
All camp long, we’ve been hearing the names Christian Matthew and Kei’Trel Clark, but the veteran, Antonio Hamilton, ended up winning the job for now, at least. Matthew is listed behind Hamilton, and Clark will line up behind Marco Wilson.
Overall, this one is still anybody’s job to win, but the experienced 30-year-old Hamilton has a proven track record of putting together serviceable production. However, Matthew and Clark boast a lot of potential, and the latter brings plenty of energy, so this battle is far from over.