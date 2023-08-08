5 major takeaways from Arizona Cardinals depth chart reveal for preseason Week 1
The Arizona Cardinals revealed their first depth chart of the 2023 preseason. Here are five major takeaways from that unveiling.
By Sion Fawkes
5 - Punter is anyone’s game
Rarely do you see the word ‘or’ between a pair of players, but that’s the case with Nolan Cooney and Mat Haack. The Arizona Cardinals are undoubtedly getting younger at punter, and the way this battle is trending, things are looking as though they will last throughout the duration of camp.
So, here are a few more tidbits that jumped out at me: For one, Daniel Arias was listed behind Marquise Brown, so at worst, he’s the WR6. Arias does have extensive special teams experience in the NCAA ranks, and he’s almost like a Matthew Slater or Steve Tasker type.
We’ve often heard Corey Clement’s name being listed as the RB2, but that’s not the case just yet, with Keaontay Ingram getting the nod. Ingram has missed a good chunk of camp, so it remains to be seen if he will suit up this Friday vs. the Denver Broncos.
And finally, Clayton Tune is listed as the QB3 behind Kyler Murray and Colt McCoy, so he will be the QB2 for the foreseeable future if his stock keeps trending north. If Tune has a good outing this Friday, then maybe he will start to draw even with McCoy.
