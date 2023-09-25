3 takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals epic Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals enjoyed a game to remember in their improbable win over a team that was thought of as the NFL’s finest.
By Sion Fawkes
Last Tuesday, ESPN.com ranked the Dallas Cowboys as the second-best team in football while the Arizona Cardinals sidled into their familiar spot at the end of the line. It was supposed to be one of those games where the Cowboys and their fans invaded State Farm Stadium, saw their team snag the easy W, then return to Dallas in good spirits.
Instead, the Cardinals had other ideas, and they won this game by a score of 28-16. It was also a game of firsts - head coach Jonathan Gannon’s first career win, the Cardinals first regular season win in their new uniforms, their first win since November 13th, 2022, and their first home win on a Sunday since October 24th, 2021.
No, those aren’t typos, in case you’re wondering. The Cards have actually been that bad since their 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers a few days following that previous Sunday home win. And now, for this week, at least, the Cards know what it feels like to be winners. So what can we take away from this epic Week 3 win?
3 takeaways from Arizona Cardinals big win over Dallas
1 - Kyzir White is the defense’s finest chess piece
When Kyzir White came to the desert from the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cardinals landed a surefire tackler whose overall numbers were solid, but far from spectacular. That changed somewhat across the first two games of the season, but vs. Dallas, White was the best player on the defense.
He totaled 14 tackles and one stop behind the line in Week 3. Coverage-wise, White deflected a pass and intercepted Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Redbirds. Overall, it was another chapter in what has been a monster season for White in the first three games.