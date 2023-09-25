3 takeaways from the Arizona Cardinals epic Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals enjoyed a game to remember in their improbable win over a team that was thought of as the NFL’s finest.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - The Cardinals are more well-coached than we think
We knew that, despite the blown leads suffered in Weeks 1 and 2, Jonathan Gannon and Company at least had the team ready to play right out of the gate. This was a stark contrast from the Kliff Kingsbury-era Cardinals, who looked flat far too often during his four years on the job, sans that magical 7-0 start in 2022.
However, the caveat here was that, well, the Cardinals had no idea how to hold a lead once they found themselves leading in the fourth quarter. That changed this week, as, despite the Cowboys making it interesting for a while there, the Cards made the proper adjustments to win by a pair of scores.
This shows us that yes, the Cardinals coaching staff was busy addressing the issue this week, and it also translated to the field in today’s win. Despite the depleted roster, the Redbirds are still finding ways to hang with, and in the case of Week 3, defeat their opponents.
Source: Cardinals’ upset win over Cowboys especially sweet for the polarizing Gannon by Dan Bickley, ArizonaSports.com
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com, historical data provided by Pro-Football-Reference)