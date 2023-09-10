3 major takeaways in Arizona Cardinals loss against Washington
The Arizona Cardinals will fly away from the nation’s capital with a loss, and there were quite a few eye-openers in this one.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Penalties still plaguing the Cardinals
Residual energy from the Kliff Kingsbury era still lingers, despite a new outlook, an overhauled roster, and even new uniforms that would look amazing if the Cards paired the white pants with the red jerseys. We thought that the entire era was in the rearview, but unfortunately, the Arizona Cardinals committed one too many infractions in today’s contest, and that was a staple for when Kingsbury was stalking the sidelines.
So how bad did it get for the Redbirds this Sunday in terms of penalties? They ended up committing nine of them for 122 yards, with 67 coming on just one drive that ended in a Commanders touchdown.
Some of us may claim a few of those penalties were sketchy, but that’s not the point. You can’t put yourself in such a position, especially on a single drive. When you do the math, the Redbirds average 13.5 yards per penalty, and such numbers aren’t winning you many games.