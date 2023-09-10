3 major takeaways in Arizona Cardinals loss against Washington
The Arizona Cardinals will fly away from the nation’s capital with a loss, and there were quite a few eye-openers in this one.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Ertz returns to form
James Conner was a bright spot, as we knew he would be. But tight end Zach Ertz also returned to form in this one after he was initially listed as Questionable.
Ertz made his presence known early, and he ended up hauling in six receptions on 10 targets. Sure, he only had 21 receiving yards, but this came with Josh Dobbs playing quarterback, so I’m not entirely surprised that he couldn’t rack up more.
But we really didn’t know what to expect from the aging tight end who missed nearly half of last season with a torn ACL. On the flip side, Trey McBride quietly enjoyed a solid day, snagging a pair of catches for 23 yards on two targets and a long of 13.
Of Dobbs’ 21 completions, eight went to the tight ends while five went to Conner. The final eight went to the wideouts, which tells me you’re going to see the tight ends featured a lot in this offense regardless of who is playing quarterback.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com)