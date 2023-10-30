3 takeaways from Arizona Cardinals Week 8 loss: More puzzle pieces on defense?
The Arizona Cardinals dropped to 1-7 on the season, but in their 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quite a few things still went right.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Joshua Dobbs does enough to start another week
While Joshua Dobbs was terrible for a good portion of the game, he apparently did enough in the fourth quarter to win head coach Jonathan Gannon’s faith for what may be his final start of the season next week in Cleveland. But in a way, it makes sense, as Dobbs spent the preseason there and he knows the Browns very well.
On paper, Dobbs’ numbers didn’t look too bad, as he finished the game 25 for 37 with 208 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions, plus a passer rating of 77.3. However, most of that production didn’t come until the Ravens built a 24-7 lead, even if Dobbs led a small comeback that did make things a little too close for comfort for the Ravens.
Either way, like it or not, the Arizona Cardinals like what they’ve seen with Dobbs, so he’s your guy for one more week. Let’s hope he knows the Browns defense well enough to give himself one more win before he presumably returns to the bench.