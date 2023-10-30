3 takeaways from Arizona Cardinals Week 8 loss: More puzzle pieces on defense?
The Arizona Cardinals dropped to 1-7 on the season, but in their 31-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, quite a few things still went right.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Cardinals have a Big 3 on defense…for now
Even for a 1-7 team, the trio of safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson, plus linebacker Kyzir White, gave fans a reason to watch and at least show the Red Sea that no, the defense isn’t completely devoid of talent. If these three can stick around the desert long-term, that will be great, considering their respective performances so far this season, and especially today.
White led the team in total tackles with nine, and he also registered a tackle for a loss. Baker followed up with six tackles, and Thompson also finished the game with six, along with a pass deflection, and a stop behind the line.
With the influx of rookies making plays on the defensive side of the ball, even if someone like Budda Baker were to ultimately go elsewhere, it’s clear that the Arizona Cardinals have young talent brewing on defense. At the absolute least, White and Thompson should stay put, and that will pay this team dividends down the road.
(Statistics provided by ESPN.com and Pro-Football-Reference)