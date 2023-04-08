3 major takeaways from Steve Keim’s remarks about the Arizona Cardinals
2 - About DeAndre Hopkins Status
"“The problem is his current contract. I think it’s $30 million in (salary) cap, it’s $20 million in cash. So those pose some serious problems to teams, particularly teams who probably have a quarterback and it’s taking up a large number of the cap itself.”"- Steve Keim, via AZ Central
Hmm, wonder who created that problem, Mr. Keim? Yeah, thanks a lot for that one. Anyway, Keim’s correct in his statement, regardless of how you want to look at it: The contract is a major issue, and you can’t necessarily blame teams for refusing to gamble on what will be a 31-year-old receiver who’s missed time thanks to injuries and a suspension.
Even so, the Cardinals can still get a second round pick for Hopkins. Sure, their options are limited, but if current general manager Monti Ossenfort can hard sell the star receiver’s value to a team figuring to compete, then he will get what he wants for Hopkins.
But what if he gets no takers? Hey, this Cardinals team could be better than most pundits want to believe. If Murray makes it back in time for Week One and Hopkins is still with the club, along with the plethora of pass catchers, and what’s basically an offensive line committee, this team will surprise a lot of people.