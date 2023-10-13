The Arizona Cardinals EDGE rushers may get a huge boost very soon
There is no question the Arizona Cardinals lack talent on defense, but you can’t say the same about their EDGE rushers, a unit that may get another upgrade.
By Sion Fawkes
Last week, we saw the Arizona Cardinals open the practice window for rookie cornerback Garrett Williams. This week, it’s happening again, with EDGE rusher Myjai Sanders, who has barely seen the field since injuring his hand in training camp.
If Sanders can return at some point this month and hit the ground running, the Cardinals EDGE rushing unit will be even scarier during the spookiest time of the year. So far, Arizona has logged 15 sacks, tying them for eighth in the league with five other teams heading into Week 6.
Their 7.9 sack percentage ranks 13th in the NFL along with the Tennessee Titans, and they have also logged 28 tackles for loss, which is tied for fifth. So to add another potentially effective piece to the puzzle in Sanders further solidifies what has so far been an effective rotation.
Myjai Sanders return could be huge for the Arizona Cardinals
So far this season, the Cardinals have nine different players record a sack, with Dennis Gardeck, Zaven Collins, and Victor Dimukeje getting to the quarterback multiple times. They also have solid depth pieces in Cameron Thomas and BJ Ojulari, with the former also seeing ample time on the field and making plays, even if he has yet to record a sack.
Last season, Sanders only amassed a 53.5 grade per PFF, but his pass rush grade sat at a respectable 62.9. He recorded 20 total tackles, forced a fumble, logged 16 stops, three sacks, 13 quarterback hurries, a quarterback hit, and 17 total pressures, showing us that he was more effective than his meager sack total indicated.
It’s also worth noting that Sanders only saw time in 239 sacks last year, and he more than made the most of them. If he’s fully recovered from his hand injury, look for Sanders to pick up where he left off last season once he’s re-acclimated, and he should provide a major boost for the Redbirds pass rush.
Source: Cardinals Open Practice Window For Myjai Sanders by Darren Urban, AZCardinals.com
(Statistics and grades provided by PFF [subscription] and Pro-Football-Reference)