The Arizona Cardinals would be silly not to explore a Stefon Diggs trade
By Brandon Ray
The Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl window is closing more and more each season because of their big contracts kicking in. Players like Josh Allen, Dion Dawkins, Matt Milano, Tre'Davious White and Von Miller are on the books for the Bills for a large sum of owed money. Another player that have been valuable to the Buffalo offense who is due some money as well is wide receiver Stefon Diggs.
Since arriving in Buffalo in 2020, Diggs has helped elevate the game of Josh Allen and the two have formed one of the best quarterback-wide receiver combos in the league. It is also important to note that there has been friction between these two in the past. After the Bills' 2023 divisional round exit, there were serious thoughts about Diggs potentially not returning to the Bills last season. That was not the case though, as Diggs not only suited up for the Bills in 2023 but was one of, if not the best receiver in the first 6 weeks of the season.
From Week 7 and on last season it was a different story. Diggs would score only 3 total touchdowns and never had a game with over 100 receiving yards. With the Bills winning the AFC East at 11-6 without serious contributions from Diggs, this proved that Diggs was not needed for Buffalo to make a playoff run.
CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin posted an article about NFL veterans who could be dealt this upcoming free agency period. On that list was none other than Stefon Diggs.
Should Diggs become available, the Cardinals need to pick up the phone and call Bills general manager Brandon Beane.
The Cardinals are looking for a boost at the wide receiver position, especially if they do not bring back wideout Marquise Brown. In terms of where the Cardinals are when it comes to their overall roster, there is a serious thought that the Cardinals may not be an ideal location for free agents to sign with. That is where Monti Ossenfort and the Cardinals can utilize the 13 draft picks that they currently have to explore the trade market.
The Cardinals currently have two first round picks and 6 total in the top 100. Ossenfort needs to atleast call Beane and inquire about the status with Diggs. Arizona has the cap space to pay Diggs' contract and it gives Kyler Murray a true number one receiver going into next season. It would be easy to flip the 27th overall pick to the Bills in exchange for Diggs. The player who gets selected at 27th overall more than likely will not provide an immediate impact like Diggs would.