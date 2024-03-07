The biggest swing the Cardinals could take at defensive end is Chase Young
Should the Arizona Cardinals take the risk for their pass rush?
By Brandon Ray
When Chase Young was selected second overall in 2020 to Washington, he provided an immediate impact in the Washington defense with 7.5 sacks, 44 tackles, 4 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries where one was returned for a touchdown. Things were looking up for Young early on his career after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year, However, things started coming down for Young in his second year.
In 9 games in 2021, Young would record only 1.5 sacks and 26 total tackles before tearing his ACL in the middle of the season. Then in 2022, Young would not play until Week 15 after being ruled inactive from his injury return in Week 12. Washington would decline his fifth-year option before eventually trading him to the San Francisco 49ers in the middle of last season. Young would record 2.5 sacks with the 49ers and managed to sack Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.
Young is an impending free agent set to hit the free agent market and with the Arizona Cardinals needing to improve their pass rush, the Cardinals may need to consider taking a swing at signing Young.
Depending on what Young values during free agency, the Cardinals will need to make a strong case to add Young to their defense that ranked 30th in sacks last season. While Young has not been the superstar that was expected of him after his rookie season, he still brings more value than what the Cardinals have had. Not to mention, if the Cardinals don't atleast take a chance at going for Young, he could easily end up back in San Francisco to face the Cardinals twice a year moving forward.
Monti Ossenfort needs to build a defense to contain players like Matt Stafford and Brock Purdy who have valuable weapons around them. However, it is important to note that Young would need a teammate on the other side who can also help create a pass rush, seeing as how he has yet to be a player that offensive coordinators need to game plan for.