The massive first-round mistakes Arizona Cardinals must avoid in the 2024 NFL draft
The Cardinals have not just one, but two first round picks heading into the NFL draft.
By Brandon Ray
Heading into the 2024 new year in the NFL next month, the Arizona Cardinals are one of two teams with two first round picks in the draft (the other being the Chicago Bears). As of now, the Cardinals hold the 4th and 27th overall picks going into the first night of the draft. General manager Monti Ossenfort has a gift that general managers across the league hope to have with the two first round picks. Not only do they have a top five draft pick, but they already have their quarterback in Kyler Murray. Returning from injury last year, Murray showed that he bounced back from his ACL injury and can lead the Cardinals into Week 1 of the season.
Aside from quarterback, the Cardinals have a ton of gaps to fill on both sides of the ball. On offense, Ossenfort will need to address the interior part of the offensive line as well as the wide receiver position. For the defense, Arizona will have to bring in help at almost every position outside of safety. With two first-round picks, Ossenfort can control the board on the first night.
However, it is all speculation as to what Ossenfort can do until it actually happens. There are two first round mistakes that the Cardinals could make that they need to avoid.