The massive first-round mistakes Arizona Cardinals must avoid in the 2024 NFL draft
The Cardinals have not just one, but two first round picks heading into the NFL draft.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Trading up in the first round from the 27th pick
If there is one thing that Ossenfort cannot afford to do with the Cardinals’ draft capital, it is trading away for one player. Unless there is a drop from a player who was valued to earlier in the first round, the Cardinals must avoid trying to trade up. If anything, they should focus more on attacking the biggest positions of need or trading back and getting future draft picks. Unless Ossenfort is able to identify a player who could put himself in Rookie of the Year conversation (like the Houston Texans did with edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.), the Cardinals need to play the draft safely and get the best value possible.
If Ossenfort decides to stick with the 27th pick, it would be important to utilize it on defense (assuming that Arizona drafts Harrison Jr. number four overall). Specifically, if they can get a defensive tackle to help stop the run, it would be a tremendous boost and allows for a fifth-year option on that player 3 seasons from now.