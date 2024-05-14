The NFL is giving Cardinals a huge leg up in attempts to climb NFC West standings
By Brandon Ray
After two disastrous seasons the last two years, the Arizona Cardinals are looking to turn around the franchise in 2024. The roster looks better and more complete. Kyler Murray is back under center with a full offseason and has a much better wide receiver core that will be led by Marvin Harrison Jr. and Zay Jones/Greg Dortch. The next big step for the Cardinals is to see what their schedule will be this upcoming season, which they will find out tomorrow at 8PM EST. While there have been a handful of games leaked, the Cardinals have not had any rumors up to this point about them.
They already know that they will not play the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, as they are scheduled to play the New York Jets on the first Monday night football matchup. As the Cardinals wait for their schedule to be released, it is important to note that they will need to take advantage of this year’s schedule, seeing as how they finished 4-13 last season.
The NFL is giving the Cardinals a chance to climb the NFC West standings.
The 2024 NFL strength-of-schedule was posted and it shows how tough each team’s schedule will be next season. When it comes to the Cardinals, they have the 9th easiest strength-of-schedule at .488 which is tied with the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks.
While Arizona will have some tough opponents for sure, they will also get some schedule breaks against opponents like the Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers. All three of these teams finished last in their respective decisions so the Cardinals will have the chance to take advantage of three potential wins. The only team that could give the Cardinals a problem out of these is the Chargers because Justin Herbert is throwing the ball, and Jim Harbaugh is bringing a new look to Los Angeles.
However, the NFL is giving the Cardinals an easier schedule so it will be a key season in franchise history to see what the Cardinals could be in the future.