3 things the Arizona Cardinals must improve to beat the Bears in Week 16
The Arizona Cardinals have a good chance to snag their fourth win of the season when they travel to Chicago and face the Bears in Week 16.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Connections with the wide receivers
The Chicago Bears defense has posted 18 interceptions this season, which is one behind the league-leading San Francisco 49ers. But ironically, the defense has also given up 26 touchdown passes, which is tied with the Arizona Cardinals for the third-highest number in the NFL.
Overall, their passing defense has also given up the seventh-highest number of passing yards at 3,349, and their 6.2 net yards gained per pass attempt is tied for the 12th-highest at 6.2. Therefore, the Cardinals receivers should have an easier time against Chicago if the offensive line gives Murray enough time to throw and if they can get open.
Last week, the tight ends stole the show, but with 5.4 net yards gained per pass attempt, and an above-average passing defense that thrives on creating takeaways, few receiving units would have fared well against San Francisco. Therefore, the Cardinals receivers should improve against a much more favorable opponent.
(Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)