3 things the Arizona Cardinals offense must improve on in Week 4
The Arizona Cardinals offense has shown some life over the past two weeks. But if they want to shine in Week 4, they must improve in the following areas.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Get more consistent with blocking
One major issue with the Arizona Cardinals is that while their offensive line has held most of the time, there have been instances when their blocking just broke down. When you look at running back Keaontay Ingram’s statistics alone, you would think he’s been awful this year.
So far, Ingram has run the ball 12 times for just 15 yards, averaging a paltry 1.3 yards per attempt. He’s also averaging just 1.58 yards after contact, so when you consider these numbers, they’re awful.
However, Ingram has also been the victim of poor offensive line play nearly every time he touches the ball. Backs like James Conner are good at just running over opponents (evidenced by his 3.16 yards after contact per run), but Ingram, while he also displays a tough running style, doesn’t have Conner’s power. However, with an overall PFF grade of 72.0 and a rushing grade of 68.8, it’s clear that Ingram is holding his side of the bargain.
If the line wants to stop forcing Conner to break away from defenders at the line or in the backfield, or Ingram from getting gobbled up every time he touches the rock, they need to hold. This would also help the Cards more in the second half if they go into the third quarter trying to protect yet another lead.
