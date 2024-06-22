This Cardinals free agent mislabeled as biggest offseason blunder
The Arizona Cardinals had a solid offseason but Seth Walder of ESPN doesn't necessarily think so. Walder gave them a C+ for their entire offseason and highlighted three moves in particular. His favorite move that the Cardinals made was signing Zay Jones and he said their biggest move was signing Jonah Williams to bolster their offensive line.
As for the move that Walder disliked from the Cardinals, he said it was not re-signing Marquise Brown. As Cardinals fans know, Brown was not brought back to the desert for the 2024 season and went on to sign with the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
Walder noted that the Cardinals added Marvin Harrison Jr. in the first round and also has Trey McBride and Michael Wilson to throw to. That being said, he thinks they could have afforded Brown and could have used him.
Cardinals made right decision letting Marquise Brown go
When the Cardinals first traded for Brown, it was considered to be an incredible move. Hollywood was coming off a 1,000+ yard season in 2021 with the Ravens and the hope was that he was going to provide Kyler Murray with an elite weapon to lean on.
Sadly, Brown didn't live up to the hype. He struggled with injuries and failed to come close to 1,000 yards in either of his seasons in Arizona. The Cardinals knew they'd have a great shot at landing Harrison in the draft so they knew they'd have a new WR1 who could take the top off of defenses.
While Brown would have offered nice wide receiver depth, there are plenty of other weapons that Murray has at his disposal to offset the loss of Brown. We alluded to McBride, Jones, and Wilson already but haven't mentioned Greg Dortch yet. He only had 280 yards and two touchdowns last year but there's high expectations for him to take the next step this year.
Let's hope the Cardinals did indeed make the right decision letting Marquise Brown go and hoping they can thrive without him.